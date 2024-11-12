China displays new stealth fighter in race to match US
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Nov 2024, 05:47 PM IST
Summary
- The public debut of new weapons at a Chinese airshow comes as concerns grow in Washington over Beijing’s expanding military power.
China’s air force showcased a suite of new armaments this week, including a new stealth fighter and an attack drone, demonstrating its advancing ability to challenge the U.S. military presence in the Asia Pacific.
