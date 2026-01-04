BEIJING—When Yang Xingyue heard that tech company Xiaomi was offering free tours of its electric-vehicle plant, she dropped everything and applied for tickets.
The hardest reservation in China is a factory tour
SummaryXiaomi’s electric-vehicle plant is more difficult to get into than some competitive colleges. Tiger moms and influencers vie for an edge.
BEIJING—When Yang Xingyue heard that tech company Xiaomi was offering free tours of its electric-vehicle plant, she dropped everything and applied for tickets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More