China falls into its own trap
SummaryIts economic model is unsustainable, but reform is too risky for the Communist Party.
Wars in the Middle East and Ukraine dominate the headlines, but the Indo-Pacific remains the fulcrum of world politics and where the 21st century will take shape. While bombs fall and missiles fly elsewhere, the Chinese Communist Party is wrestling with its greatest challenges since Deng Xiaoping’s reforms fueled a generation of blistering growth in the 1980s. Unfortunately, the economic choices China is making look set to promote greater repression at home and increased tension with neighbors and trading partners around the world.