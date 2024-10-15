China falls into its own trap

For Mr. Xi and his colleagues, the supreme goal of statecraft is the maintenance of Communist Party control. This partly represents the personal interests of a red aristocracy determined to defend its privileges, and partly a sincere conviction that a country of China’s size and complexity requires centralized government control to survive. Unable to address its structural economic problems, the Communist Party is returning to its comfort zone: its abilities to repress and to play the nationalism card. It cannot reform China’s economy, but it can force churches to replace images of Jesus with portraits of Mr. Xi. It cannot wean itself from export-dependent growth, but it can accelerate the implementation of high-tech totalitarianism, monitoring citizens at almost every moment of their lives. It cannot return to the era of double-digit economic growth, but it can rally public opinion by whipping up nationalist sentiment.