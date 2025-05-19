China fills the US void in the Americas

Ecuador learned the costs of such entanglements the hard way with the Coca Codo Sinclair Dam, a hydroelectric project built by Chinese contractor Sinohydro. Initially financed with a $1.7 billion loan from Beijing and inaugurated in 2016, its final price tag, with delays and cost overruns, was about $3 billion. Design flaws, shoddy construction and alleged corruption have kept it from meeting its promised capacity. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been called in to try to fix the dam while Ecuador has spent a decade selling discounted oil to China to repay the loan. Ecuador borrowed an estimated $14 billion from China during a decade of rule by Rafael Correa, its leftist anti-American president from 2007-17. Servicing that debt has been a burden for the little country and only after much renegotiation has it slowly recovered.