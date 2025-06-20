China flexes chokehold on rare-earth magnets as exports plunge in May
Summary
Curbs on magnets used in EVs, jet fighters are at core of recent US-China trade tensions.
China’s exports of rare-earth magnets plummeted after it imposed controls on their overseas sale, emphasizing Beijing’s dominance of a critical input into electric vehicles and jet fighters that has taken center stage in tensions with the U.S.
