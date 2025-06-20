China flexes chokehold on rare-earth magnets as exports plunge in May

Beijing on April 4 began requiring licenses for exports of certain rare-earth metals and related products. That included some magnets made with rare-earth metals such as dysprosium and terbium that are essential to making a range of goods. The controls restrict exports to all countries, not just the U.S., but came during one of the most heated periods of the U.S.-China trade conflict, with the two superpowers trading tit-for-tat tariff increases.