China flexes rare earth leverage. What that could mean for Trump-Xi meet.

Beijing is also looking for relaxation in U.S. screening of Chinese investments. On this front, the Trump administration has shown a willingness to allow investments, which have been at the core of framework pacts with other trading partners. For China, the investments would be a way to tap a large U.S. commercial market that has been harder for them to access as national security concerns have intensified. It also offers a way to access more advanced technology.“China’s asks are big foundational issues in U.S.-China policy. Significant concessions would mark a big shift in U.S. policy," Gertz said. “We have now put negotiation of export restrictions in the middle of the trade relationship, which we never used to do. Previously, it had been clear national security actions—like chip controls—weren’t up for negotiations. The Trump administration has moved away from that framework."