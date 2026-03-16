China has a lot to lose in the US-Israel war on Iran

The war is also exposing China’s military cooperation with Tehran. Last year the U.S. imposed sanctions on Chinese and Iranian entities that supplied materials used in Iran’s ballistic-missile program, including chemicals required to produce rocket fuel. Analysts have reported that Iran obtained enough material from Chinese suppliers to produce hundreds of ballistic missiles. Investigative reporting has also identified Iranian cargo ships leaving Chinese ports associated with the export of rocket-fuel chemicals. Iran has lately sought to acquire Chinese supersonic antiship cruise missiles capable of threatening U.S. naval forces in the Persian Gulf.