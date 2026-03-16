The U.S.-Israel war against Iran isn’t only reshaping security and the balance of power in the Middle East. Its stakes are also high for China.
China has a lot to lose in the US-Israel war on Iran
SummaryBeijing is suffering serious harm to its oil supply and its reputation as a partner and weapons supplier.
The U.S.-Israel war against Iran isn’t only reshaping security and the balance of power in the Middle East. Its stakes are also high for China.
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