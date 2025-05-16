China has got lucky with Trump. Can the rest of the world?

Given the tumultuous nature of talks so far, such rationalisations are not entirely convincing. All the discussions are vulnerable to presidential whims. At first, America’s priority was big East Asian exporters, including Japan and Vietnam. But after Ishiba Shigeru, Japan’s prime minister, said that America’s insistence on excluding sectoral tariffs from negotiations was unfair, India stole his country’s position—only to then lose ground because of the slow pace of its own negotiations. Having lost priority status, Indian officials duly filed a motion with the World Trade Organisation, seeking to toughen their export controls on America. After Mr Trump’s negotiators received a warm welcome from Switzerland over the weekend, the president said that it would be bumped up the line. Only the EU has maintained a consistent position throughout: at the back of the queue. Mr Trump has called the bloc “nastier than China" as a negotiating partner. More diplomatically, Mr Bessent notes that talks are tough because, “The Italians want something that is different from the French."