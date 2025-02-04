China has gotten off lightly on tariffs—for now
Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Feb 2025, 07:06 AM IST
SummaryEconomists expect U.S. levies on Chinese imports to rise further—but they also see scope for a deal.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
China’s economy is vulnerable given its reliance on exports for growth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less