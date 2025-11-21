China has nothing to do with its money but lend it
Joseph C. Sternberg , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Nov 2025, 07:06 am IST
Summary
All that exporting requires capital outflow. But the West is becoming reluctant to allow equity investing.
There’s an old finance joke: If you owe a bank $1,000, you have a problem. If you owe the bank $1 million, the bank has a problem. In Beijing, which increasingly serves as banker to the world, one suspects they aren’t laughing.
