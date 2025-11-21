China has nothing to do with its money but lend it

The AidData report offers a wealth of granular information about who in China is doing all this lending and where it’s all going. A common perception remains that Beijing mostly concentrates its lending in developing countries via the Belt and Road Initiative, funding public works. AidData finds increasing Chinese lending to wealthier countries—to the tune of $202 billion of lending in the U.S. between 2000 and 2023, $60 billion in the U.K. and $161 billion in the European Union. Such lending adds up to more than three-quarters of Chinese lending during that period.