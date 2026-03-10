BEIJING—The turmoil in the global energy market from war in the Middle East is exactly the sort of emergency scenario that China has long been preparing for.
China has spent years preparing for the Iran oil crisis
SummaryMassive oil stockpiles and a shift to electric vehicles are helping to insulate the Chinese economy from supply disruptions in the Middle East.
BEIJING—The turmoil in the global energy market from war in the Middle East is exactly the sort of emergency scenario that China has long been preparing for.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More