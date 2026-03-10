China has spent years preparing for the Iran oil crisis

A key tenet of China’s philosophy on energy security is to produce as much as possible of what it needs from resources within its borders. Because China’s oil and gas reserves are limited and expensive to access, it has given priority to using electricity wherever possible, such as by replacing gasoline-powered cars with electric models. China has abundant domestic reserves of coal to generate electricity as well as a vast supply chain for making solar panels and wind turbines. The world’s largest power grid helps China tie its electricity network together.