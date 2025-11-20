China has too many university graduates and too few jobs for them
It wants to push youngsters towards vocational colleges instead
ON THE BANKS of the Fuchun river in Zhejiang, an eastern province, the youngsters who will power China’s future are at work. At Hangzhou Technician Institute, more than 6,000 students aged between 14 and 20 are learning how to operate drones, manufacture rare-earth magnets, and maintain electric vehicles and industrial robots. Every year Shao Weijun, its boss, asks more than 600 Chinese firms to forecast their demand for different skills; their answers alter what courses his institute chooses to run. He says almost all his students leave with good jobs.