China has too many university graduates and too few jobs for them

This latest campaign will notably include efforts to send some university graduates back to college, in the hope they will emerge with more marketable skills. Provincial governments in Zhejiang, Shandong, Anhui and others have laid out plans to help China reach its target for 2027; these include reskilling programmes for people already with degrees. Students in vocational institutions have long sought to trade up to spots in academic ones, So it is remarkable that traffic is now beginning to flow in the other direction. Though the vocational-to-university path, zhuanshengben, has long been popular as a potential track for vocational college students to apply to start a university’s bachelor’s degree, some new programmes allow university graduates to pursue technical training in a reverse trend called benshengzhuan. A survey by Zhaopin, a recruitment agency, last year found that 52% of university graduates think additional technical training would increase their employment opportunities.