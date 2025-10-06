China has top-flight AI models. But it is struggling to run them
Economist , The Economist 5 min read 06 Oct 2025, 03:09 pm IST
Summary
Trump’s U-turn on chip-export controls could be a boon
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Six months ago DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial-intelligence (AI) firm, wowed the world with the v3 model and its successors. For the first time, a country other than America—and one that America had cut off from the supply of top-of-the-range semiconductor chips—was producing open-source models that rivalled those designed in Silicon Valley.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story