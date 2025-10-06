China has top-flight AI models. But it is struggling to run them

But for models to really impress, they need to be used. This is where chip restrictions have bitten the hardest. Shortages have affected the data centres AI labs need to run their systems once trained. Slowdowns, usage limits and dropped connections are becoming common. “We’ve heard your feedback—Kimi K2 is SLOOOOOOOOOOOOW," Moonshot posted on X a few days after the launch. DeepSeek, meanwhile, has delayed the launch of its latest AI model to avoid similar performance issues, according to a report from the Information. And so both companies were given cause to celebrate two weeks ago, when the White House reversed its latest export controls, once again allowing Nvidia to sell its H20 chips in China. Making these available to tech companies there will remove the hurdles currently slowing their growth.