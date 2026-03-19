China hoped Trump Summit would cement its superpower status. Now Xi has to wait.

Indeed, the price of a rescheduled summit has become a central point of contention. Some Chinese officials are suggesting that as long as the U.S. war in Iran continues, it would be hard for Washington to firm up a date. The officials argue that while Trump might want China to use its influence to push Tehran to yield—particularly on the Strait of Hormuz—Beijing’s cooperation won’t come free. While China is positioning itself to mediate, these officials said, any pressure it puts on Iran would be matched by a demand for the U.S. to cease its strikes so it doesn’t look like a total American victory.