Chinese leader Xi Jinping had hoped next month’s summit with President Trump would cement China’s status as a peer superpower. But the U.S. request to delay it served as a frustrating reminder that Washington still drives the global agenda.
China hoped Trump Summit would cement its superpower status. Now Xi has to wait.
SummaryPresident Trump’s postponement of the planned meeting signaled that the U.S. still sets the global agenda, and not Beijing.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping had hoped next month’s summit with President Trump would cement China’s status as a peer superpower. But the U.S. request to delay it served as a frustrating reminder that Washington still drives the global agenda.
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