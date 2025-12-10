China is building an entire empire on data

All countries need scale and efficiency in data management. Yet for democracies the task is harder, because they must build in checks and balances that safeguard property rights, privacy and civil liberties. As it embraces its vast experiment, China will put less weight on such things and could build an efficient and dystopian system of surveillance. For decades it has been a “fast follower" of Western innovations. If China now races ahead in showing the financial value of its national data ocean, its method of centralisation will pose not just an economic challenge, but also a political one.