China is choking supply of critical minerals to Western defence companies
Jon Emont , Heather Somerville , Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 04 Aug 2025, 06:44 AM IST
Beijing is squeezing the flow of key elements needed to make defense systems, a sign of the leverage China has over the U.S. military supply chain.
China is limiting the flow of critical minerals to Western defense manufacturers, delaying production and forcing companies to scour the world for stockpiles of the minerals needed to make everything from bullets to jet fighters.
