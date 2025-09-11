China is ditching the dollar, fast
The Economist 6 min read 11 Sept 2025, 06:47 am IST
Summary
Officials believe that the yuan has finally come of age
CHINA’S LEADERS sense an epic opportunity. President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policy, gaping fiscal deficits and threats to Federal Reserve independence risk badly hurting the dollar. It has slumped 7% on a trade-weighted basis since January, and had its worst start to a year since 1973. By contrast, China’s tightly controlled currency, the yuan, has reached its highest level since Mr Trump was re-elected in November. Foreign investors are piling in. So are many governments looking for dollar alternatives.
