China-is-ditching-the-dollar--fast

What policymakers ultimately want, reckons Dinny McMahon of Trivium China, a Beijing-based consultancy, is to create a stable circulation of yuan in and out of the country. That should boost the use of offshore yuan and improve foreigners’ ease of access to the currency. In May regulators told big banks that no less than 40% of trade-facilitation lending should be done in yuan. To increase circulation, officials want to encourage trade partners to accept China’s currency as payment. A major lure is offering them yuan liabilities. A study released in May by economists from the Federal Reserve found that after sanctions were imposed on Russia in 2022, Chinese banks switched nearly all of their new overseas lending out of dollars and into yuan (previously only 15% of loans were made in yuan), thereby tripling the stock of outstanding yuan debt (see chart 2).