CHINA’S LEADERS sense an epic opportunity. President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policy, gaping fiscal deficits and threats to the independence of America’s Federal Reserve risk badly hurting the dollar. It has slumped 7% on a trade-weighted basis since January, and had its worst start to a year since 1973. By contrast, China’s tightly controlled currency, the yuan, has reached its highest level since Mr Trump was re-elected in November. Foreign investors are piling in. So are many governments looking for dollar alternatives.
China is ditching the dollar, fast
SummaryOfficials believe that the yuan has finally come of age
