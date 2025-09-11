China is ditching the dollar, fast

What policymakers ultimately want, says Dinny McMahon of Trivium China, a Beijing-based consultancy, is to create a stable circulation of yuan in and out of the country. That should boost the use of offshore yuan and improve foreigners’ ease of access to the currency. In May regulators told big banks that no less than 40% of trade-facilitation lending should be in yuan. To grow circulation, officials want trade partners to accept China’s currency as payment. A major lure is offering them yuan liabilities. A study released in March by economists from America’s Federal Reserve found that after sanctions were imposed on Russia in 2022, Chinese banks switched nearly all of their new overseas lending out of dollars and into yuan (previously only 15% of loans were made in yuan), tripling the stock of outstanding yuan debt (see chart 2).