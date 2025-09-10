China-is-ditching-the-dollar--fast

Such keen interest is not new. Neither is China’s desire to internationalise the yuan. The country’s first such push began in 2009 and saw it loosen some capital controls. That ended painfully back in 2015, when a stockmarket rout and currency devaluation saw money rush for the exits. A capital clampdown followed and ended the yuan’s nascent rise. This time around, officials are eager to ensure that progress is lasting and that they retain a tighter grip over capital flows.