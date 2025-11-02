China is filling up its oil reserves fast
Rebecca Feng , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Nov 2025, 10:58 am IST
Summary
The cushion could protect the country from any short-term supply disruptions related to new U.S. sanctions on Russian crude.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
China has spent months building up its oil reserves. That might come in handy in the wake of the new sanctions the U.S. recently imposed on Russian crude.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story