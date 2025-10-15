China is going after American firms to hit back at Donald Trump

But SAMR’s investigations are more than just tactics in the trade war. The authority is becoming more useful in China’s fight for tech supremacy, too. Its probe into Google may have been well-timed as retaliation, but its main target was probably the dominance of the American firm’s operating system in Chinese smartphones. Around 70% of them use its Android OS; most of the rest use Apple’s iOS. It is no secret that China’s technocrats view dependence on American software as a weakness and would like to see widespread adoption of a local version. SAMR’s investigation could be one tool for promoting a home-grown system.