China is going all-in to beat the US on humanoid robots
Yoko Kubota , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Feb 2026, 07:30 am IST
Summary
Elon Musk told investors that Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot will revolutionize the world. But most of it could belong to China, he warned.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SUZHOU, China—Elon Musk has been telling investors for months that Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot will revolutionize the world and create a new mega-industry. But most of it could belong to China, he has warned.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story