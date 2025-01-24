China is helping supply chemicals for Iran’s ballistic-missile program
Benoit Faucon , Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Jan 2025, 07:39 AM IST
SummaryTehran’s growing reliance on Beijing is a consequence of the battering its missile program has had from Israeli strikes and highlights the alignment of Iran and China with Russia and North Korea.
Two Iranian ships docked in China have been loaded with a critical ingredient to produce propellant for ballistic missiles, people familiar with the matter said—a demonstration of the challenge the Trump administration will have in pressing China to reduce cooperation with Iran.
