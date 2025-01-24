China is helping supply chemicals for Iran’s ballistic-missile program

Iran is believed to have supplied ammonium perchlorate to pro-Iranian militias in the past to help their missile programs. In November 2022, the U.S. intercepted an Iranian fishing vessel carrying more than 70 tons of ammonium perchlorate in the Gulf of Oman, U.S. Naval Forces command announced at the time. The vessel was in transit from Iran along a route frequently used to transfer weapons to the Houthis in Yemen, the U.S. Navy said.