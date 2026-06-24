China is luring the world to the yuan—and hobbling western sanctions

The White House has entered talks with Iran over a new nuclear deal, relying on a traditional strength: the promise of sanctions relief and access to some of roughly $100 billion in frozen assets.
Yet, that leverage is waning. Tehran has blunted the U.S. sanctions campaign in recent years by successfully using China’s financial architecture—built on the yuan—that operates beyond Washington’s reach.
The shift was evident in late April when the U.S. escalated its “Economic Fury” campaign against Iran, sanctioning a major Chinese refinery it said bought billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil. The refiner, Hengli Petrochemical, said its supplier had guaranteed the oil wasn’t Iranian.
But it also put the U.S. on notice. Future oil purchases, Hengli said, would be settled in yuan instead of U.S. dollars, the energy market’s main currency—making it harder for outsiders to track the flows.