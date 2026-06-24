China is luring the world to the yuan—and hobbling western sanctions

The U.S. has cleared the way for Iran to resume its oil sales, and even be paid in dollars, during the negotiation period. But even under U.S. sanctions meant to block the sales, Iran earned up to $43 billion in oil revenue in 2024, before accounting for unspecified discounts, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The discounts vary but in 2025 averaged about 13%, according to U.S. lawmakers.