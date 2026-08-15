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China is opening the first regular cargo route through the Arctic

Sune Engel RasmussenStu Woo, WSJ
4 min read15 Aug 2026, 06:05 PM IST
The shipper Sea Legend will dispatch the Dubai Tower from Ningbo, China, to Felixstowe in the U.K.
The shipper Sea Legend will dispatch the Dubai Tower from Ningbo, China, to Felixstowe in the U.K. (Pexel)
Summary

Sending containerships through the northern passage now makes financial sense thanks to high oil prices and climate change.

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Shipping cargo through an Arctic shortcut never made economic sense—until now.

Shipping cargo through an Arctic shortcut never made economic sense—until now.

Climate change and war in the Middle East are flipping the math that previously kept ships plying longer routes from Asia to Europe. A Chinese company on Saturday is starting the first regular cargo service to Europe through Arctic waters, seeking to reap the benefits of quicker travel time and less fuel use.

Climate change and war in the Middle East are flipping the math that previously kept ships plying longer routes from Asia to Europe. A Chinese company on Saturday is starting the first regular cargo service to Europe through Arctic waters, seeking to reap the benefits of quicker travel time and less fuel use.

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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalChina is opening the first regular cargo route through the Arctic

China is opening the first regular cargo route through the Arctic

Sune Engel RasmussenStu Woo, WSJ
4 min read15 Aug 2026, 06:05 PM IST
The shipper Sea Legend will dispatch the Dubai Tower from Ningbo, China, to Felixstowe in the U.K.
The shipper Sea Legend will dispatch the Dubai Tower from Ningbo, China, to Felixstowe in the U.K. (Pexel)
Summary

Sending containerships through the northern passage now makes financial sense thanks to high oil prices and climate change.

Gift this article

Shipping cargo through an Arctic shortcut never made economic sense—until now.

Shipping cargo through an Arctic shortcut never made economic sense—until now.

Climate change and war in the Middle East are flipping the math that previously kept ships plying longer routes from Asia to Europe. A Chinese company on Saturday is starting the first regular cargo service to Europe through Arctic waters, seeking to reap the benefits of quicker travel time and less fuel use.

Climate change and war in the Middle East are flipping the math that previously kept ships plying longer routes from Asia to Europe. A Chinese company on Saturday is starting the first regular cargo service to Europe through Arctic waters, seeking to reap the benefits of quicker travel time and less fuel use.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalChina is opening the first regular cargo route through the Arctic
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