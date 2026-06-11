A sharp fall in China’s crude oil imports during the Iran war has been instrumental in holding down oil prices and keeping the global economy humming.
China is propping up the world economy by importing a lot less oil
SummaryClues are emerging in the mystery of the missing three million barrels—the oil that China would normally be importing but isn’t now.
A sharp fall in China’s crude oil imports during the Iran war has been instrumental in holding down oil prices and keeping the global economy humming.
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