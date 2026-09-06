China has spent years telling companies to put artificial intelligence to work. Now Beijing is preparing for the possibility that some of those workers will no longer be needed.
China is quietly bracing for AI’s social costs
SummaryBeijing wants companies to embrace artificial intelligence. It is also preparing for what happens when they need fewer workers.
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