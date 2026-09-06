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China is quietly bracing for AI’s social costs

Tanner Brown, Barrons
4 min read6 Sep 2026, 12:09 PM IST
China wants AI to raise productivity across its economy, from factories and logistics to healthcare and finance. Above: a humanoid robot demonstrating its capabilities.
China wants AI to raise productivity across its economy, from factories and logistics to healthcare and finance. Above: a humanoid robot demonstrating its capabilities.
Summary

Beijing wants companies to embrace artificial intelligence. It is also preparing for what happens when they need fewer workers.

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China has spent years telling companies to put artificial intelligence to work. Now Beijing is preparing for the possibility that some of those workers will no longer be needed.

China has spent years telling companies to put artificial intelligence to work. Now Beijing is preparing for the possibility that some of those workers will no longer be needed.

At some Chinese technology companies, managers are tracking employees’ use of AI and incorporating the numbers into performance reviews. Elsewhere, companies are cutting contractors, hiring fewer graduates, or shrinking production teams as AI takes over work once done by people.

At some Chinese technology companies, managers are tracking employees’ use of AI and incorporating the numbers into performance reviews. Elsewhere, companies are cutting contractors, hiring fewer graduates, or shrinking production teams as AI takes over work once done by people.

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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalChina is quietly bracing for AI’s social costs

China is quietly bracing for AI’s social costs

Tanner Brown, Barrons
4 min read6 Sep 2026, 12:09 PM IST
China wants AI to raise productivity across its economy, from factories and logistics to healthcare and finance. Above: a humanoid robot demonstrating its capabilities.
China wants AI to raise productivity across its economy, from factories and logistics to healthcare and finance. Above: a humanoid robot demonstrating its capabilities.
Summary

Beijing wants companies to embrace artificial intelligence. It is also preparing for what happens when they need fewer workers.

Gift this article

China has spent years telling companies to put artificial intelligence to work. Now Beijing is preparing for the possibility that some of those workers will no longer be needed.

China has spent years telling companies to put artificial intelligence to work. Now Beijing is preparing for the possibility that some of those workers will no longer be needed.

At some Chinese technology companies, managers are tracking employees’ use of AI and incorporating the numbers into performance reviews. Elsewhere, companies are cutting contractors, hiring fewer graduates, or shrinking production teams as AI takes over work once done by people.

At some Chinese technology companies, managers are tracking employees’ use of AI and incorporating the numbers into performance reviews. Elsewhere, companies are cutting contractors, hiring fewer graduates, or shrinking production teams as AI takes over work once done by people.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalChina is quietly bracing for AI’s social costs
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