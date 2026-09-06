China is quietly bracing for AI’s social costs

China has spent years telling companies to put artificial intelligence to work. Now Beijing is preparing for the possibility that some of those workers will no longer be needed.
China has spent years telling companies to put artificial intelligence to work. Now Beijing is preparing for the possibility that some of those workers will no longer be needed.
At some Chinese technology companies, managers are tracking employees’ use of AI and incorporating the numbers into performance reviews. Elsewhere, companies are cutting contractors, hiring fewer graduates, or shrinking production teams as AI takes over work once done by people.
At some Chinese technology companies, managers are tracking employees’ use of AI and incorporating the numbers into performance reviews. Elsewhere, companies are cutting contractors, hiring fewer graduates, or shrinking production teams as AI takes over work once done by people.