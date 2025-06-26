China is still choking exports of rare earths despite pact with US
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Jun 2025, 05:08 PM IST
Western companies are struggling to secure approvals for rare-earth imports from Chinese authorities, despite the US-China deal.
Two weeks after China promised the U.S. it would ease the exports of rare-earth magnets, Chinese authorities are dragging out approval of Western companies’ requests for the critical components, a situation that could reignite trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
