China is too big to rely on exports for growth, IMF chief warns
Summary
On a visit to Beijing, the economist urged the government to get people spending more.
BEIJING—The head of the International Monetary Fund warned China that its dominance over manufacturing risks exacerbating global trade tensions, urging Beijing to take far greater action to shift its economy toward domestic consumption.
