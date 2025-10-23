China is using America’s own trade weapons to beat it

China also faces a long road. As well as trying to conquer semiconductors, it is also battling for supremacy in AI. In addition, it will have to overcome two challenges of its own making. One is domestic. The push for self-reliance requires vast capital outlays that have diverted resources from consumption. The trade war has exacerbated this. Building extra capacity, subsidising chip factories, stockpiling critical materials—all of this costs money that could have been used to boost pensions or improve health care. At some point, Mr Xi may need to choose between prioritising self-sufficiency and promoting consumer spending in a way that could stabilise growth. The trade war may be winnable but it is not cheap.