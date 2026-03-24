For years, the West has been fixated on the “Davidson Window”—the 2021 warning by Adm. Philip Davidson that China would move on Taiwan by 2027. But last week, the U.S. intelligence community essentially told everyone to chill. Its latest assessment suggests there is no “fixed timeline” on Xi Jinping’s desk.
China isn’t rushing Taiwan—it’s squeezing it slowly
SummaryPlus, without mechanisms to make any war catastrophic for Beijing, one expert warns, failure to deter it in the Taiwan Strait could plunge the world into chaos.
For years, the West has been fixated on the “Davidson Window”—the 2021 warning by Adm. Philip Davidson that China would move on Taiwan by 2027. But last week, the U.S. intelligence community essentially told everyone to chill. Its latest assessment suggests there is no “fixed timeline” on Xi Jinping’s desk.
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