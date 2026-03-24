China isn’t rushing Taiwan—it’s squeezing it slowly

“The reality is that we were never going to get structural reforms from negotiations with China. If we expect to blunt the threat from China, we will have to ramp up our military spending and posture.” —Tom Wells, Indiana“I think Trump and team are focused on big dollar trade issues—wins: very transactional. China traditionally has a very long multiyear strategy. I think Taiwan will be just another ‘chip’ on the table for Trump: a dollar amount to be part of a transaction as opposed to a strategic asset.” —William Pardee, Virginia“I have long believed that the underlying issue of the West and specifically the U.S. is how does Western-style capitalism that prioritizes shareholder profitability no matter where it is earned versus the Communist state-run economic model of capitalism. We have been asleep for so long and are waking up to a disaster.” —Steve Beckerleg, Wisconsin“Who will win, of course, China. China is playing the long game. In this case, that long game only has to last for another three years until the next U.S. elections. By then, not only will the U.S. have a new president, but China will have further cemented and occupied a good number of new global pole positions in industries like, AI, humanoid robots, biotechnology, high equipment manufacturing, etc., unlike the U.S.” —Frank Haugwitz, Taiwan“It’s a double win for China. Structural issues like forced tech transfer and IP theft would be unaddressed. And Chinese investment is welcomed in the U.S., which leads to factory construction, EV sales, and moving workers from U.S. manufacturers to Chinese firms, giving them more leverage.” —Hiroshi Utsumi, Japan“The U.S. demonstrations of military capability in Venezuela and Iran might have been enough to cause China to rethink its positions on rare earth and Taiwan. Trump was not willing to manage the status quo. He wanted to establish a new status quo with a global American presence and enhanced bargaining power.” —Eugene P. Grace, Pennsylvania