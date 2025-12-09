China knows how to punish countries that offend it
It is skilful in the dark arts of economic leverage
China’s diplomatic anger obeys a law of conservation: the total quantity remains constant, but the targets change. Some countries, notably Canada and South Korea, have recently emerged from China’s doghouse. Instead, as of last month, Japan again finds itself in the kennel, following comments by Takaichi Sanae, Japan’s prime minister, that her country could deploy its armed forces if China ever attacks Taiwan. For China, that crossed a red line. It was an interference in what China perceives as its internal affairs, all the more egregious given Japan’s history as a brutal occupier during the second world war.