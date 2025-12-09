China knows how to punish countries that offend it

China’s implicit calculation is that being known as an occasional bully is a price worth paying. It scares off some potential tourists and investors, but it helps to keep foreign governments in line. In its current dispute with Japan, diplomats in Beijing report that China has made a point of calling meetings to explain its side of the story. They say it is pushing its view that the international community after the second world war gave mainland China sovereignty over Taiwan, and that any hint of support for Taiwanese independence will face the most serious of repercussions. China is putting Japan in the doghouse not just to punish the offender but to paint its red lines big and bold. Other countries will cross them at their peril.