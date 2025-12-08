China locked onto Japanese military fighters. How that could impact rare earths.
Summary
Over the weekend, military tensions between China and Japan escalated after Chinese military fighter jets radar-locked onto Japanese aircraft.
Military tensions are increasing between China and Japan. Investors should take note. It can become a rare earth story.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story