China lowers rates and makes bank lending easier in response to tariffs
SummaryBeijing rolls out its first major policy moves since Trump’s actions in April.
China’s central bank said Wednesday that it would cut interest rates and inject more liquidity into the financial system, seeking to bolster the economy in response to trade tensions with Washington.
