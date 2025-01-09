China makes more cars than it needs. Now, it’s shakeout time.
Clarence Leong , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Jan 2025, 05:37 PM IST
Summary
- An “elimination round” is likely to cull weaker players in a market dominated by EVs and plug-in hybrids. Among the early losers are foreign brands.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Excess capacity among carmakers in China is driving the world’s largest auto market into a shakeout phase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less