China may struggle to fund Xi Jinping’s tech dreams

Unitree, which on July 2nd received approval to list, is just one of thousands of companies behind the Communist Party’s plan to take the lead in a long list of frontier technologies over the next decade, from artificial intelligence and humanoid robots to fusion power and digital brain implants. The businesses behind these technologies now need copious amounts of capital to make them work at scale. China’s AI data centres alone will cost 2trn yuan over the next five years. Robotics and high-end manufacturing could require a similar amount over the next ten. As America’s stock market welcomes one mega-IPO after another and its bond market catches AI fever, can China’s punier capital markets keep pace—and live up to the party’s ambitions?