China pushes for Trump visit as high-stakes trade talks begin

So far, China hasn’t acted on Trump’s demand for a sharp increase in U.S. soybean imports. In addition, the two sides are at an impasse over the U.S. request for China to crack down on the flow of the chemicals used to make fentanyl. Beijing won’t take action on the drug until the White House removes the 20% tariffs it has placed on Chinese imports as punishment for China’s role in the fentanyl trade, The Wall Street Journal has reported.