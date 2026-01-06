China ramps up dispute with Japan

TOKYO—China said it banned the export to Japan of goods with potential military uses, intensifying Beijing’s retaliation against Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over remarks she made about Taiwan.
The export ban takes effect immediately, China’s Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.
The move marks an escalation in Beijing’s pressure campaign against Tokyo and could pinch Japan’s economy by squeezing supplies of critical minerals and components used by Japanese factories.
Beijing’s move also showcases to the rest of the world the economic weapons China has at its disposal to strike back at countries it perceives as adversaries and deter others from speaking out on Taiwan. Beijing considers the self-ruled island democracy part of China’s territory and hasn’t ruled out taking the island by force.
Leader Xi Jinping had already put those weapons on display during its trade tussle with the U.S. last year, when it piled pressure on the U.S. to drop tariffs on Chinese imports by imposing tighter controls on exports of critical minerals and magnets used in everything from jet fighters to computer chips.
China didn’t specify exactly which exports to Japan would be subject to the new restrictions. Analysts said that makes the effect on Japan’s economy hard to gauge.
But a list of so-called dual-use items that could have military applications includes certain rare earth metals, machine tools, electronics including sensors and lasers and a host of other products used in manufacturing.
“The engine of the Japanese economy is going to be impacted, potentially,” said Akira Igata, project lecturer at the research center for advanced science and technology at the University of Tokyo.
Takaichi enraged Beijing in November by saying that Japan could be dragged into a conflict to defend itself or allies such as the U.S. if China attacked Taiwan. She made the comments only weeks after her appointment as prime minister.
China views Taiwan as a domestic affair and demanded she retract her remarks. Takaichi has refused, saying they were a statement of longstanding, if largely unspoken, Japanese policy.
Beijing’s retaliation has included berating Tokyo at the United Nations, canceling flights to Japan and threatening a ban on imports of Japanese seafood.
Chinese and Russian warplanes have conducted joint exercises in the airspace near Japan, and Chinese ships have sailed close to disputed islands near Taiwan.
China’s response has also included intense personal attacks on the Japanese prime minister, linking her with the militarism that fueled Japan’s brutal actions during World War II.
Tuesday’s escalation shows Beijing doesn’t intend to let the matter drop. Heigo Sato, a professor of international relations at the Institute of World Studies at Japan’s Takushoku University, said the broad scope of Chian’s export-control regulations means Beijing can potentially use these controls as “sanctions targeting the strengths of Japanese industry.”
The Wall Street Journal reported in November that President Trump had advised Takaichi not to provoke Xi over Taiwan, as the U.S. works toward a trade deal with China. The Japanese government denied the report.
Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the export ban.
Write to Jason Douglas at jason.douglas@wsj.com and Junko Fukutome at junko.fukutome@wsj.com