Chinese rare-rarth magnet exports surge after US trade truce

HONG KONG—China’s exports of rare-earth magnets last month increased nearly threefold from the previous month after the country lifted some export controls on the critical industrial inputs following a deal with the U.S.

Still, export levels remain significantly lower than in previous years, prompting some Western companies to seek longer-term alternatives.

In year-over-year terms, total export volumes of rare-earth magnets from China decreased 38% in June from a year earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Chinese customs data released on Sunday.

Though such a large decline is hardly cause for celebration among Western manufacturers that have come to depend on Chinese rare-earth magnets to keep their production lines humming, the figure marks something of a recovery from May, when exports of these magnets tumbled 74% from a year earlier—the biggest such percentage decline in more than a decade.

In June, China exported 3.2 million kilograms of rare-earth magnets, nearly three times the 1.2 million kilograms exported in May. However, exports of rare-earth magnets are still far below last year’s levels, when monthly shipments averaged 4.8 million kilograms.

China’s dominant position in supplying rare-earth magnets and metals has proven a powerful trump card in trade negotiations with the U.S. After years in which China took market share from the West, the country now produces about two-thirds of the world’s rare-earth minerals, and processes around 90% of the supply. Rare-earth magnets are essential in products such as car motors and missile-guidance systems.

China’s exports of rare-earth magnets to the U.S. in particular continued to fall sharply in June, dropping 52% from a year earlier to roughly 353,000 kilograms. As steep as that fall is, it represents an improvement from May’s 93% year-over-year plunge in Chinese rare-earth magnet exports to the U.S.

As U.S.-China trade tensions soared in early April, Beijing said it would begin requiring licenses for export of certain rare-earth metals, including dysprosium and terbium. Following a truce between the U.S. and China in Geneva in mid-May, Beijing pledged to ease exports of rare-earth magnets.

However, Western companies said that they still weren’t receiving enough magnets for their factories, and Chinese authorities continued to take weeks to scrutinize their applications, the Journal reported. Further, applications for raw rare earths, which are used to make magnets, have rarely been granted.

Beijing is increasing domestic oversight by addressing the smuggling of rare-earth materials. China’s Ministry of Commerce recently asked rare-earth companies based in China to list employees with technical expertise, research background and personal information, the Journal has reported. The aim is to prevent the unauthorized sharing of trade secrets.

The latest government body to join in is the country’s powerful spy agency. In a social-media post Friday, China’s Ministry of State Security accused overseas intelligence agencies from unnamed countries of stealing restricted rare-earth materials.

Western manufacturers are increasingly preparing for a scenario in which Chinese rare-earth export restrictions are here to stay.

To prepare for potential near-term shortages of magnets and production shutdowns, some Western companies have shelled out for expensive airfreight shipments to receive rare-earth product supplies as soon as licenses are granted. Some manufacturers are also exploring ways to make their products with less-powerful magnets that don’t include any controlled rare earths.

Earlier this month, America’s largest rare earths miner, MP Materials, said that it had reached a deal under which the Pentagon would take a 15% stake in the company. As part of the deal, the U.S. government committed to invest billions of dollars in the Las Vegas-based company and purchase its output. MP Materials is called to build a new facility by 2028 to make rare-earth magnets at a scale that exceeds current U.S. magnet production.

