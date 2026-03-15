TAIPEI—Taiwan reported a burst of Chinese military flights into the skies near its main island on Sunday, as Beijing resumed a practice of what Taipei describes as harassment that had recently—and mysteriously—gone quiet.
China resumes military flights around Taiwan after sudden 10-day hiatus
SummaryBeijing hasn’t explained why it abruptly stopped what had become a routine practice, nor its resumption.
TAIPEI—Taiwan reported a burst of Chinese military flights into the skies near its main island on Sunday, as Beijing resumed a practice of what Taipei describes as harassment that had recently—and mysteriously—gone quiet.
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