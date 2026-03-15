China resumes military flights around Taiwan after sudden 10-day hiatus

TAIPEI—Taiwan reported a burst of Chinese military flights into the skies near its main island on Sunday, as Beijing resumed a practice of what Taipei describes as harassment that had recently—and mysteriously—gone quiet.
TAIPEI—Taiwan reported a burst of Chinese military flights into the skies near its main island on Sunday, as Beijing resumed a practice of what Taipei describes as harassment that had recently—and mysteriously—gone quiet.
Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said it detected 26 Chinese aircraft flying near what it considers Taiwanese territory over the past 24 hours. Of those, 16 Chinese aircraft crossed the midpoint of the 100-mile strait that separates Taiwan’s main island from the Asian mainland, or entered the island’s air-defense identification zone.
Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said it detected 26 Chinese aircraft flying near what it considers Taiwanese territory over the past 24 hours. Of those, 16 Chinese aircraft crossed the midpoint of the 100-mile strait that separates Taiwan’s main island from the Asian mainland, or entered the island’s air-defense identification zone.
In addition, seven Chinese naval vessels sailed into the waters around Taiwan, the defense ministry said.
The renewed sorties shattered a rare and unexplained lull that lasted 10 days, fueling speculation and uncertainty about Beijing’s intentions.
Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and doesn’t rule out using force to bring the self-ruled democratic island under its control.
Since late 2020, what were once occasional Chinese incursions have evolved into a regular cycle of what Taiwanese officials have come to characterize as “gray-zone” harassment around the island. Though they sometimes escalate into larger-scale military drills, these maneuvers, which once dominated news headlines, quieted to a din as they became routine.
In fact, the Chinese military’s continued incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ have become what some military analysts describe as a new normal, as Beijing seeks to effectively “erase the median line” by making such flights so commonplace as to escape remark.
Although China has never offered a straightforward explanation for why it stopped sending the aircraft—and why it resumed again—Taiwanese officials and outside analysts in Taipei and Washington have proffered various theories.
When asked about the hiatus, Taiwanese Defense Minister Wellington Koo said that “we cannot rely on a single indicator like the absence of aircraft,” noting the continued presence of Chinese naval vessels, which he said “still surround us daily.” Koo said the island’s military remains vigilant.
Some analysts had pointed to the timing, with preparations accelerating for President Trump’s high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. Others had suggested Beijing may have been conditioning Washington to perceive a reduced military threat and lower its guard. Still others had speculated that the pause reflected a revision of Chinese military training procedures.
Write to Joyu Wang at joyu.wang@wsj.com